Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

