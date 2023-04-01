Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $486,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,816. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

