Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of GBLI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
