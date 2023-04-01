General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 10,872,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.