Geegoopuzzle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $512,531.04 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00024807 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $512,531.04 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.06820003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $499,834.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

