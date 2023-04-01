GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

