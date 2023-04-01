Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $135,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

