Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

