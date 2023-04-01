Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Compass Point upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.