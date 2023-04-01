Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.