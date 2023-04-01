Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 2,327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Galaxy Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,864. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

