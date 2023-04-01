Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 16,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,524. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

