Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($14.99). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.24), with a volume of 628,264 shares trading hands.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,240 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.30.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

