Frax Price Index Share Price Down 4.5% This Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007922 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $196,892.27 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

