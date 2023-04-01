Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 484,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,327. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

