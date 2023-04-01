Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

