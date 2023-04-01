Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,532,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611,092. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

