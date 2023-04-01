Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.