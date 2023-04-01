Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 6,955,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.