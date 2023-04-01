Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. 360,603 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

