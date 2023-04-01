Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.82. 465,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

