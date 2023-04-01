Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 345,628 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6,707.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 2,004,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.