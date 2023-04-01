Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.11. 1,032,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.05 and its 200-day moving average is $303.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

