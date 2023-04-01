Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,496,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $12,351,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

