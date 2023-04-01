Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,496,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $12,351,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.
Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.91.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
