Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,802,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,207. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.