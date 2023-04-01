Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,425,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,942,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 8.67% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 553,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 482,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

