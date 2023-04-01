Forum Financial Management LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

