Forum Financial Management LP Sells 413 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. 749,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

