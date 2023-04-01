Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

