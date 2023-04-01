Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.28 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $385.37. 3,063,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $333.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

