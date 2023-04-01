Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,886,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

