Forum Financial Management LP Buys 195,528 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 138,938 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 704,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. 1,849,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

