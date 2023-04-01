Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 224,469 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 176,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

