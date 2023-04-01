Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

