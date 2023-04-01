Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 612,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,135,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.
FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.
The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
