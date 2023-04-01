Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 612,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,135,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

