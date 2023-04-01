Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Cormark

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.26 million, a PE ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.