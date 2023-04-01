FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 23,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,775. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

