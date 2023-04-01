First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.16. 954,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,117,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.