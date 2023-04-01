First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFEU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

