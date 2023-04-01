First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

CIBR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 279,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.