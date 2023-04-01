First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FPF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
