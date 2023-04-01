First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

FPF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

