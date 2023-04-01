First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 278,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

