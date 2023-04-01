First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Shares Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 58,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

First Mexican Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67.

About First Mexican Gold

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

