First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Merchants Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

