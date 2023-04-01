First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 379,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $997.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

