First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $123.71. 370,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.