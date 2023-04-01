First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $123.71. 370,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.