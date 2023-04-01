First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13,684.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,972. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

