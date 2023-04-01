Financial Contrast: Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Rivals

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$56.09 million -0.62 Local Bounti Competitors $1.55 billion $34.30 million 0.62

Local Bounti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Local Bounti Competitors 96 168 486 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 252.84%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -340.62% -27.10% -17.11%

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s peers have a beta of -26.99, suggesting that their average share price is 2,799% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Local Bounti peers beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

