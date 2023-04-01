Financial Alternatives Inc Purchases Shares of 2,702 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $101.02. 140,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

