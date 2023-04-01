Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.9 days.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $41.25 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $41.25.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
