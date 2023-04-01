Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.9 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $41.25 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

