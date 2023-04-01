Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 272,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 487,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,431. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

